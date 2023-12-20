BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

At this week’s meeting Brooke County Commissioners are taking another step forward to ensure the future of EMS.

They approved the Bid Specs for their EMS Strategic Plan.



The original idea came to life back in October as a way to plan for the future of EMS in the county.

Commissioners and the EMS Board say they wish to ensure that levy money in invested in their EMS.

They say the strategic plan will also help them set aside funds for equipment replacement and also take a deeper look at the pay scales for their EMT’s and Paramedics.

“We’re trying to make sure that Brooke County is a good place to work for everybody including our EMS. So we think that this Strategic Plan is going to be a big step and really taking a hard look at our current EMS and what can be done better and you know how to appropriately plan for not just two, three years down the road, but ten, 15, 20. “ A. J. Thomas – President Brooke County Commission

He says those bid specs will probably not be back till late January 2024.