BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Brooke County Committee on Aging attended the commission meeting today to unveil their new meal delivery truck for the Brooke Hancock Nutrition Program.

Brooke and Hancock Commission contributed $20,000 each and Delegate Phil Diserio contributed $12,000 for the new hot cold truck.

Commission President A. J. Thomas says they were happy to be able to do this to help their senior citizens.

“The senior center delivers 500 600 meals per day to seniors across the two counties. You know often times those deliveries might be the only interaction that a senior has with anybody in any given day. So you know that’s important, that’s very important to take care of our seniors and our senior center here in Brooke County does a wonderful job of that.” A. J. Thomas – President Brooke County Commission

Anyone over the age of 60 and homebound can get meals delivered if needed.

If you have any questions, or need assistance, call 304-527-3410 extension 3.