Brooke County courthouse closed for cleaning

Wellsburg, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Brooke County courthouse is set to close next week for cleaning.
Officials also said due to the rise of COVID-19 cases, once they reopen, all businesses will be by appointment only.
Stick with 7News for any updates.
by: John LynchPosted: / Updated:
Wellsburg, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Brooke County courthouse is set to close next week for cleaning.
Officials also said due to the rise of COVID-19 cases, once they reopen, all businesses will be by appointment only.
Stick with 7News for any updates.