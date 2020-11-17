Brooke County courthouse closed for cleaning

Brooke County

Wellsburg, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Brooke County courthouse is set to close next week for cleaning.

Officials also said due to the rise of COVID-19 cases, once they reopen, all businesses will be by appointment only.

