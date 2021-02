BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Brooke County Courthouse has increased the building’s security.

Those who enter the courthouse will now have to stand in front of a thermal scanner.

The scanner uses face recognition to access to determine if those entering are wearing their face masks properly.

The scanner also checks the temperatures of the individuals who enter the building.

The device was put in use today during the Brooke County Commission meeting.