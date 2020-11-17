BROOKE COUNTY (WTRF) — The Brooke County Deputy Sheriff Association is requesting COVID-19 Hazard pay for its members.

Earlier today a representative from the association presented county commissioners with a letter asking for the additional funds.

Association Treasurer Gary Conley, who read the letter aloud during the commission meeting, says they are asking for an amount similar to what deputies in other jurisdictions receive. The letter states that the additional pay could be made available through the Cares Act. That covers costs incurred, to the county by the pandemic and must not be in the current budget.

Conley said, ” As you know, as first responders, especially as law enforcement, during the pandemic, other county employees were excused to stay home while deputy sheriff’s and firefighters and dispatchers was required to be. And during that pandemic we put our stuff in danger even more, going out and facing it head on.”

Commissioners say the request is currently under consideration.