Brooke County EMA is trying to prepare residents for winter weather with their Storm Ready Program.

They will be hosting a Winter Weather Storm Spotter training course taught by the National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh.

The program will be held in the River Room at the Brooke County Library in Wellsburg- Free to the public.

It starts at 6:30pm on Wednesday, December 13th.

Brooke County residents that come will receive a free NOAA weather radio, with proper ID.

“The National Weather Service will talk about some of the different weather phenomenon’s we see here during the winter. They’ll talk about the differences between winter storm warnings, winter storm watches, squall alerts and other winter storm events that we need to deal with, be prepared for.” Deputy Director Jeff Luck – Brooke County EMS/EMA

He says it’s important for residents to come so they can better prepare themselves in case a winter storm hits.

Luck also says to make sure your family has a plan in place in case of an emergency.