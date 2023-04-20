BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Progress continues on the Brooke County Central Ambulance station.

This week commissioners heard pitches from five construction companies on their bids for the project.

Those companies include Lombardi Development, JD & E, Grey-Con, Waller Corporation, and Harry W. Trushel Construction Company.

Commission President A. J. Thomas says this building is important to the county and they made sure the specifications EMS needs were in the bid contracts.

“We put that out to bid several weeks ago. We issues several adenda to the original bid requirements, we want this building, it’s got to last for a long time. So we have to do it right. We have one shot at this and we’re going to do it the right way.” A. J. Thomas – President Brooke County Commission

He says they have given those bids to their architect and engineer, Thrasher for review.

They are slated to choose a contractor for the project at next week’s regular meeting.