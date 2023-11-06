BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke County EMS, travelled to Sutton, West Virginia Friday to pick up medical supplies that were provided by the West Virginia Office of EMS, according EMS/EMA Deputy Director Jeffrey D. Luck.

These supplies were purchased with funds from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Overdose Data to Action program.

Items purchased by the Office of EMS included syringes, atomizers, gloves, and bag valve mask ventilation bags.

This equipment is being provided to support overdose response.

