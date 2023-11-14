WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is support from Brooke County and the state of West Virginia to possibly replace the Market Street Bridge.

The Federal Highway Administration is offering a bridge investment program for every state in the country. Each state can apply for 3 bridge replacement projects and one of the three will be approved as long as the cost is greater than $100 million.

The state of West Virginia will be applying for the replacement of the Market Street Bridge.

Brooke County officials say they’ve been informed that the inspection reports on the bridge are not promising and is the reason for the new restrictions on the bridge.

”We understand that there are three of their applications that they’re submitting total. We are one of those three. So, you know, we’re going to do everything we can. That bridge is vital for I mean, it’s convenient, but it’s also vital for providing access to health care, providing access to, you know, grocery shopping. And for first responders to be able to respond across, you know, both states.” A.J. Thomas – President, Brooke County Commission

