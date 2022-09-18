BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The fair, at Brooke Hills Park, started Friday and featured everything from pony rides to a pie-eating contest to a demolition derby.

One event at the county extension booth was called fender blenders, where kids—or adults—could create their own smoothies by using pedal power.

“It’s really to promote healthy lifestyles, healthy eating and healthy living,” explained Jason Rine, Brooke County 4-H Extension agent. “We’re mixing some yoghurt, some milk and some frozen fruit into the blenders here and then we attach them to the end of the bikes and the participants peddle and it stirs up the smoothies and they can enjoy a healthy shake.”

“The fair started a number of years ago, then it went on hiatus,” said Patty Lish, fair co-chair. “We brought it back in 2003. So next year will be our 20th year so we plan on a really big fair next year so stay tuned to our Facebook page and check us out.”

They had a petting zoo, craft sales and exhibits and a small train that took children all over the fairgrounds.

There was a barbecue cookoff, a butterfly release, a cutest baby contest, a blacksmith demonstration and a rodeo.