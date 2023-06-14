BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Brooke County Farmers Market is back for the summer

This year they will be located outside of the Dollar General Market off Bruin Drive in Wellsburg.

Vendors will be set up every Wednesday from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Organizers say there will be a wide variety of items available for purchase.

From fruits, vegetables, honey, along with homemade soaps and so much more

“It’s fresh vegetables, it’s local growers, it’s growing everything and producing and stuff so it’s nice to support them and it’s all fresh stuff.” Bob Fowler – Manager Brooke County Farmers Market

Again the Brooke County Farmers Market is every Wednesday from 3 PM to 6 PM at the Dollar General in Wellsburg off Bruin Drive.