BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — In a press release, the Brooke County Fire Chief’s Association expresses its deep concern over the decent news of the embezzlement of $150,000.

The treasurer of the Bethany Pike Volunteer Fire Department, Daniel Keener, admitted and plead guilty in federal court to stealing $150,000 from the department according to US Attorney William Ihlenfeld’s office.

As an association comprised of local fire chiefs, we are committed to upholding the integrity of our fire departments. We strongly condemn any actions that undermine the trust of the community and jeopardize the safety of residents. The funds for volunteer fire departments are sourced from taxpayer support through county and state funds, and member departments take the responsibility of managing these funds very seriously.

“I would encourage our taxpayers to stop by any of the departments within Brooke County or the department that serves them to see the equipment purchased because of them”– says Corey Mitchell, president of the association.

The Brooke County Fire Chief’s Association says this is not only a betrayal of the trust of the public but also a blow to the hardworking men and women of all Brooke County Fire Departments who selflessly dedicate their time and energy to keeping our community safe. In that regard, the association expects member departments to uphold the highest standards of financial accountability, and adopt sound financial practices to the appropriate authorities such as law enforcement, the auditor’s office, the ethics commission, or the association.

The association had recently learned about the events of Bethany Pike Volunteer Fire Department and was in the process of working with county commissioners and State fire Marshall Officials to obtain further information since the department had not attended an association meeting in over 6 months,

We want to reassure the community that the Brooke County Fire Chief’s Association does not condone such behavior – “We want the public to know that this is not the norm, and we are very appreciative of the support the community gives all of us” says Mitchell.

For any questions or concerns, please contact Association President Cory Mitchell- cmitchell2020@yahoo.com