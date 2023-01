BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Tuesday, Senator Ryan Weld presented the Brooke County Deputy Sheriff’s Association with a check for $15,000 to be used for the purchase of their newest K-9 officer, Duke.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

These funds are from the Local Economic Development Assistance (LEDA) program, and were secured by Senator Weld following a request he received from Deputy Kristen Siranovic as she worked to raise funding in the community for Duke and his equipment.