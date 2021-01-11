Brooke County Health Dept. announces online COVID-19 vaccine reserve list

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke County Health Department will take reservations for their COVID-19 vaccination list online.

This is for pre-registration for vaccinations for Brooke County residents only.

You can register here.

Residents age 80 and above do not need to register again since their names on top of the list.

