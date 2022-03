BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Brooke County home where Jules Suter was shot and killed has been under investigation after going up in flames in February.

The chief investigator said that the fire has been ruled undetermined in cause.

The damage to the home was extensive enough that a cause could not be determined.

The case is no longer under investigation.