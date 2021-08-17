Brooke County hopes to be first in state to have broadband backbone put in place

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A couple years ago, Brooke and Hancock County received a grant from the state for $125,000.

With that money put into research, they are trying to leverage an investment – One that comes with a price tag of $25-Million.

Some would argue this is the rebuilding of the railroad. You know it as broadband.

Back from Charleston, in the meeting Tuesday, Brooke County Commissioners are feeling confident they will get fiber to the over 10,000 users in Brooke and Hancock.

We are celebrating the fact that we are lightyears ahead of other counties anywhere in the state. We used that grant money efficiently and effectively. And doing that really allowed us to leverage this investment. We are confident that when we apply, we’ll get it. We are also confident that we will be the only applicants this early in the process. A.J. Thomas, Brooke County Commission President

The Brooke Hancock Jefferson Planning Commission and the Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle spoke highly of the commission Tuesday.

I think it’s great that Brooke and Hancock are going together like they are. I go online and try to order stuff for my business and for everything I’m doing it seems like it always crashes. Margaret Ferrari, Brooke County resident

Commissioner Thomas says since he has been a commissioner, broadband has been a concern.

He says addressing this huge need is a guarantee to bring people and industry back to Brooke.