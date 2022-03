BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Brooke County is set to break ground on their Judicial Annex this week.

They have a fence put up around the property.

Commissioners say they are going to have a ceremonial ground breaking in the near future.

Family court, circuit court, the circuit court office, magistrate court, the prosecutor’s office and the probation department will all be housed under the new annex’s roof.

The project is projected to be done in 2023.