BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Brooke County Prosecutors are presenting a sexual assault case to grand jury on June 15th.

Randy Ray Albert of Colliers is being charged with 4 counts of sexual assault in the 2nd degree according to Prosecutor Joe Barki.

Albert was allegedly a police officer in another jurisdiction.

West Virginia State police made the arrest in February.

Stay with 7News as we follow this case.