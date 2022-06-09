A Brooke County man is facing multiple charges after he excessively beat a child.

Lamont Sherrell of Weirton is facing charges of domestic battery and strangulation and four counts of child abuse.

It’s alleged that Sherrell hit a child in the face with a hammer causing injury to the child’s eye, used a wooden long-handed metal bristle brush causing injury to the child’s hands, grabbed his ears and squeezed, and spitting on him.

The alleged incidents happened between the dates May 23,2021 and March 1.