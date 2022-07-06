Christopher J. Schragl, of Follansbee, West Virginia, has admitted to failing to update his sex offender registry, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Schragl, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of “Failure to Register.” Schragl, a person required as a sex offender, failed to update his registration from May to December to 2021 in the Northern District of West Virginia.

Schragl faces up to up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.