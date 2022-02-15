A man out of Wellsburg was sentenced to two-10 years after he plead guilty to child abuse causing injury.

Glen Jones was employed by a private security firm under contract to the Brooke County school district but school officials say the role was limited to directing traffic outside a school, according to the Herald-Star.

After jail time, Jones will be required to register as a child abuser and follow conditions required of those on the sexual offender registry, he will also have seven years of supervised probation. Jones must also register as a sex offender if he moves from state to state.

Jones made a plea agreement and part of the agreement is Jones may not have contact with the victim or be at a school or other place where children frequent.

According to the Herald-Star, the charge against Jones stems from inappropriate touching of a child under 16 known to him. Brooke County Assistant Prosecutor David F. Cross said injury to the victim was psychological in nature.