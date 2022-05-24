A Brooke County man has been sentenced to jail after he plead guilty to attempted murder.

Dustin P. Sager, 39, of Wellsburg will get three to 15 years after he agreed to a plea agreement

Sager was arrested after he used brass knuckles with an attached blade to strike and cut another man around the head and neck multiple times. Sager was at the man’s house after an alleged heated exchange between the two.

The man has healed from his injuries.

Sager also received a concurrent sentence of three to five years for failing to register as a sexual offender