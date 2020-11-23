Brooke County moves into “red” advisory on WV County Alert Map; offers free testing

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Brooke County becomes one of the 5 counties to move into “red” advisory in West Virginia.

Brooke joins Marshall, Wirt, Mineral and Berkley counties in “red” advisory.

Brooke County currently has an infection rate of 101.58 and a percent positivity of 8.11.

Brooke County only has 3 active staff members in long term care facilities with COVID-19.

On the education department website, Brooke County has no schools with an outbreak.

Brooke County will offer free coronavirus testing on Tuesday at Brooke Middle School from 9am-4pm

Brooke County currently has 386 positive cases.