Wellsburg, W.Va. (WTRF) – These brightly colored spheres aren’t Easter eggs—they’re parts for cars, and reveal a small glimpse of Wellsburg’s industrial past.

They’re now in the hands of the Brooke County Historical Museum and Cultural Center, who rescued them when they heard glass pieces were found during a construction project.

And after we started cleaning them up we found out that we had gearshift knobs. Vickey Gallagher, President, Brooke County Historical Museum and Cultural Center

They’re the work of Crescent Glass, who made them from around the turn of the century to World War II.

Some were even commissioned by Henry Ford himself.

And Crescent wasn’t alone in its manufacturing—the days of hand-crafted glass were a boon for this small corner of the Mountain State.

This was the last of all the glass factories in Brooke County, there used to be well over 30 glass houses and things in its prime. Vickey Gallagher, President, Brooke County Historical Museum and Cultural Center

The discovery is just a small part of the multi-generational picture the center creates.

Brooke County was a trendsetter in West Virginia, as it was the first county museum in the entire state when it opened in 1975.

The showroom documents life in the panhandle from the Revolutionary period to today, featuring yearbooks, military uniforms and even a suit of armor.

One of the most fascinating pieces for a music buff—the working player piano.

We’re just a quiet little gem in Brooke County that if people stop by, we hear all the time, ‘I remember that, my grandmother had that,’ Vickey Gallagher, President, Brooke County Historical Museum and Cultural Center

The museum hibernated for the winter but is now back open for 2022, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from 1 to 5.

It reveals a past that lives on through its heirlooms, and the heart and emotion that went into their creation.

One of our dear members who recently passed used to refer to this as a memory museum, and that it is. Vickey Gallagher, President, Brooke County Historical Museum and Cultural Center

Memories that live on physically thanks to the dedication of those who refuse to let them drift away.