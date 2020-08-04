Brooke County offering another round of free COVID-19 testing

BROOKE COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Officials with the Brooke County Health Department announced a second round of free COVID 19 testing. It will take place August 8th and 9th, on the campus of Bethany College at Hummel Field House.

It’s part of Governor Jim Justice’s minority testing initiative, to increase testing opportunities for minorities and others. You do not have to be a West Virginia resident to get tested.

It’s just an initiative to get each county throughout the State of West Virginia that opportunity to get free testing. April Eltringham. Office Manager, Brooke County Health Dept.

The first round of testing, in the county, took place just a few weeks ago.

Around 537 people were tested with just eight testing positive.

Testing will take place this Saturday and Sunday between the hours of 9AM and 4 PM.