BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Concerns have been raised regarding staffing for EMS in Brooke County.

This is an issue that is across the state as well.

Commissioners say they know their pay isn’t as high as it is in other counties, but they say in the last three years they have raised the wages, but they say they know there is still work to be done.

Commissioners say they are looking at what can be done as they start the re-budgeting process.

We’re looking at every possible option to not just give increases but also to make it a better working condition for our first responders. You know we’ve already acquired three new ambulances and we are currently in the plans for doing a centralized ambulance station. A.J. Thomas – President Brooke County Commission

They are currently trying to hire additional staff.

If you have any interest they urge you to apply.

Thomas says they will see how many apply and go from there.

We will continue to keep you updated on this story.