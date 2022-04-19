BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

After many obstacles, Brooke County is ready for the Primary election.

If you recall, county precincts were changed due to state redistricting, and roughly 14,000 voters in the county needed new voter registration cards because of it.

Commission President A.J. Thomas says the state system still isn’t functioning to it’s full capacity, but the County Clerk and her team found a work around.

“Brooke County is the best situated in the terms of having all of its voters in the right places in the entire state. So we’re very proud of Kim Barbetta and her election team.” A.J. Thomas – President Brooke County Commission

Thomas reminds voters their polling places have probably changed. He says if not then your precinct has probably changed and you should have gotten a new registration card.



If you have questions, please call the county clerk’s office at 304-737-3661.