BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

As the colder temps bring potential snow and icy conditions the Ohio Valley is starting to get prepared for whatever the weather may bring.

Brooke County EMA started winterizing their ambulances with chains and winter tires.

They also put in a new winter freeze shelter protocol.

Their three main freeze shelters will be at the Wellsburg Fire Hall, Follansbee Community Center, and another location in Bethany if the weather is bad enough and they need to open them.

“We are currently watching the weather to see where we stand in this. The snowfall is changing daily, same with the amount of ice that is accumulating. We’re currently making sure that all our trucks are winter ready and in communication with our shelters on an as needed basis.” Jeff Luck – Deputy Director Brooke County EMA

Luck says people should also make sure their house is ready for the winter weather.

For those who are on oxygen, make sure you have back up tanks and enough of any daily medications to get you through.