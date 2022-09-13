BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The discussion for Deputies in Brooke County schools was tabled at this weeks Board of Education meeting.

Tuesday morning the topic was again on the agenda for Brooke County Commissioners.

Prosecutor Joe Barki says both parties have language issues in the contracts but he says both parties can agree that they want deputies in schools.

“Instead of talking, continuing to talk between intermediaries, I think the fastest way to get to a conclusion on this is for the parties to sit down and meet so we can all voice our concerns directly and try to work out an agreement that everybody can get behind and approve.” Joe Barki – Prosecutor Brooke County

He says they are working on setting up a date for that meeting and it will be as soon as possible.