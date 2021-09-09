Brooke County receives supplemental funding to fix slip

West Virginia Division of Highways is using additional highways funding requested by Gov. Jim Justice and approved by the West Virginia Legislature in June to fix a slip on a steep mountain road in rural Brooke County.



In June, Gov. Jim Justice called a special session of the West Virginia Legislature to approve $150 million in additional funding for state highway, bridge, and repair projects. Lawmakers agreed, allowing WVDOH to tackle paving, road repair, bridge, slip, and slide projects in every part of West Virginia.



District 6 is using $75,000 of the money to install a piling wall on St. Johns Road, which climbs a steep hill not far from Follansbee. District 6 Engineer Tony Clark, P.E., said the 80-foot piling wall repairs a slip caused by runoff from a partially collapsed drainage pipe.



Runoff has caused a shoulder on the steep hillside road to collapse, threatening to take part of the road with it.



“That’s a steep enough drop-off that if you went off the shoulder, you’d go over the hill,” Clark said.



District 6 is using the money approved by the Legislature in June to both install a piling wall to shore up the slip and replace the damaged drainage pipe. St. Johns Road is one of a network of mountain roads local residents use to bypass flooding in low-lying parts of Brooke County, and also provides access to nearby Brooke High School.



St. Johns Road has been a priority repair for District 6, but with the slip getting worse over the past couple of years, District 6 wanted to get to the repair sooner rather than later.



“This additional funding allows us to get this done now as opposed to a couple of years down the road,” Clark said.