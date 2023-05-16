BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Residents of Brooke County will now have a new, efficient, and affordable way to receive severe weather updates.

Brooke County EMS received a $2,000 grant from State Farm to purchase weather radios for residents. The radios are set up to receive a variety of alerts from the National Weather Service. With these alerts, residents will be informed of any severe or threatening weather that may be coming towards Brooke County.

“The idea is that if there was severe weather in our area, national weather servers will activate those radios to better alert the community.” Jeff Luck – Deputy Director of Brooke County Emergency Management

Around 60 radios will be purchased from the grant. They will hopefully be available to Brooke County residents by this summer.