BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The lifeline between a caller and the help they need is what people often say about dispatchers.

And this week they were honored for their heroism work everyday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The week of April 9th through the15th is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Brooke County Dispatchers received multiple treats this week from local residents, businesses, and vendors in the form of food, gift cards, and other things just to say thank you.

Brooke County 911 Director, Christina White says the job can be stressful and it takes a certain type of person to be able to do the job.

“It takes a special person to become a dispatcher, telecommunicator and they are truly the thin gold line between the blue and the red line. It is nice that we get recognized on this one week out of the year, but nationwide and county-wide all the dispatchers are special all year round.” Christina White – Director, Brooke County 911

White says they are so appreciative of what everyone did for them through out the week and for what they do all year long.