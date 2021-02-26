Brooke County Schools Plan To Return To In-Person Learning 5 Days A Week March 15

Wellsburg, W.Va. (WTRF)- Brooke County Schools have submitted a waiver to the West Virginia Department of Education and have requested to return to 5-days a week, in-person instruction on March 15, 2021.

The Brooke County School Leadership team met Wednesday, February 24, 2021, and determined that it would be in the best interest of their students and staff to delay our return to 5-days a week, in-person instruction because they have many services provided to students by their staff on Wednesdays of each week.

Brooke County Schools also said this will give them an opportunity to provide consistency as well to transition services out of the Remote Learning Wednesdays that are currently used for Virtual and Special Education services.

Also, the end of the 9-week grading period is March 17, 2021.