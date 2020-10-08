Brooke County Schools says student has COVID-19

Wellsburg, W.Va. (WTRF)- In a press release, Brooke County Schools says a student at Brooke Middle School has a student with a positive COVID-19 case.

Brooke County Schools say they followed protocol with contacts being made to Mike Bolen, Brooke County Health Department, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, State Superintendent Clayton Burch and his team to update them of our situation.

The student tested positive on Monday. Going back 48 hours, this would be Saturday. The student was not in contact with other students or staff on Saturday or Sunday.

With the information received contact tracing was conducted and the student and anyone in contact with the student are in quarantine

Based on the guidance received, Brooke Middle School says they will continue to operate as normal on the hybrid schedule.