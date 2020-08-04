High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Brooke County Schools suspends football activities

Brooke County

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke County Schools have suspended football related activities.

Middle and high school football related activities are suspended until Monday, August 10.

This comes after a staff member working with the program was exposed to COVID-19.

The school system says the suspension is just a precaution in line with the county’s athletic COVID-19 response protocols.

