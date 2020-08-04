Brooke County Schools suspends football activities

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke County Schools have suspended football related activities.
Middle and high school football related activities are suspended until Monday, August 10.
This comes after a staff member working with the program was exposed to COVID-19.
The school system says the suspension is just a precaution in line with the county’s athletic COVID-19 response protocols.
Stay with 7News for any updates.
- Dr. Acton leaves governor’s office
- United Mine Workers of America back candidate for WV governor
- Masks mandated in Ohio for all K-12 students in the classroom this fall
- No final decisions yet on Ohio high school fall sports seasons
- VA Inspector General issues report on Clarksburg VA pharmacy