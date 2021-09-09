Brooke County Schools teacher passes away

Brooke County Schools released a statement saying that one of their 3rd-grade teachers has died.
The Brooke County Schools family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of one of our Brooke Intermediate School (BIS) teachers, Ms. Christina Kerns. She passed early this morning peacefully in the hospital. We are devastated. Ms. Kerns was a beloved member of the BIS school community and had built positive relationships with her students and staff. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the entire Brooke County Schools community.