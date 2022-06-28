BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Friday, July 1, 2022, Brooke County Schools will conduct an active shooter simulation training at Brooke High School.

The drill will simulate a mass casualty event with Emergency Management Personnel arriving on the scene designed to appear as realistic as possible.

This drill will involve, Brooke County Sheriff’s office, WV State Police, Brooke County EMS, Wellsburg Police Department, Wellsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Follansbee Volunteer Fire Department, and come Brooke County Schools personnel.

Again, this is a simulated drill planned by the school district and law enforcement.

The community is reminded that this is a drill, do not be alarmed. You may see a large number of police, EMS, and fire vehicles.

There is the potential for entrances and exits to be temporarily blocked for approximately 15-20 minutes.

While this may cause a brief delay, these drills are necessary to ensure our students and staff are safe and secure.

For more information, please contact John White, Lead Resource Office at 304-527-1410 ext. 5700.