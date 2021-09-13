Brooke County Schools under Universal Mask Policy; Some parents aren’t happy with it

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) –Brooke County Schools have been under tighter COVID-19 guidelines, including one more thing all kids now have to bring back to school: a mask.

The same goes for staff and faculty. This means they’re required to wear masks indoors: both on the bus and in school.

The school district says there’s also no longer a need to quarantine if students are wearing a mask and come in contact with a positive. But not all parents are happy with the mandate, including some who spoke out during tonight’s Board of Education meeting.

Meanwhile school officials say they’re doing the best they can.

“As with any decision the county makes, there are mixed feelings. There are some families who wholeheartedly do support our decision, and also want to see their children in schools, and there are other families who do not support this decision and wish their child was not wearing a mask.” Stephanie Zimmer, spokesperson for Brooke County schools

A couple concerned parents claimed the mandate goes against their child’s constitutional right.

But if things get better, the district has plans to lift the mandate. That’s only if the number of positive cases drops significantly come October 8th.

Until then, the School District is staying in close contact with the Brooke County Health Department and their lead nurse in the school system.