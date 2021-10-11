Brooke County Schools will keep mask mandate in place for the next few weeks, will reevaluate in November

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Mask mandates will continue in the Brooke County School system for the next few weeks, and the policy will be reevaluated in the beginning of November.

The Brooke County Board of Education made that decision this evening at their meeting, in conjunction with advice from the Brooke County Health Department. Prior to the mask mandate, the county had approximately 492 students in quarantine at the peak, and now they have just 23. A big part of that has to do with the quarantine procedure itself. Students do not have to quarantine if they come into contact with someone that tested positive if they are wearing a mask.

At the moment there is no target or metric to determine if the mask mandate can be lifted. When the policy is reevaluated in November, the board says they will be looking at cases both in Brooke County and the surrounding counties, as well as the rate of Influenza.

The board also noted that they are seeing good attendance from staff members. Stay with 7NEWS as we continue to follow updates on this story.