BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Brooke County Senior Center is finally able to purchase their hot cold truck for the Brooke Hancock Nutrition Program.

The total for the truck was $70,000.. which they were able to reach with the help from Hancock and Brooke Commissioners, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley, Hancock County Savings Bank, and Weirton Medical Center.

Their most recent donation was from Delegate Phil Diserio through a recent grant.

The legislators were able to give out $12,000 to programs in need and he donated all of it to the Senior Center to help with the truck and new computers.

“It’s wonderful, we appreciate everybody that’s able to donate. It helps our seniors greatly delivering meals, just everything, like they’re coming here and having their lunches and playing bingo.” Sandy Kemp – Executive Director Brooke Senior Center

Their next up-coming event is their picnic. It’s on July 21 from 11 to 4 PM at Brooke Hills Park!

Call 304-527-3410 to RSVP!