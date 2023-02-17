BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

ARPA funded projects are continuing in Brooke County.

At this weeks meeting Commissioners shared an update on the sewer projects.

Saying the Eldersville Road – St. John’s area needs to be completed before Brooke County PSD can move on to additional projects.

Commission President A. J. Thomas says gaining access to PSD water or sewage will help not only the residents but with potential economic development that could come to the area.

“You know when we have companies come to Brooke County to look at this area to locate, these are the things that they look at. What the infrastructure is not just for them but for their employees that they will be hiring.” A. J. Thomas – Commission President Brooke County

Commissioners say these projects take time and they are asking the residents to continue to be patient.