BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Multiple deputies on the Brooke County Sheriffs Department have received promotions and they were officially sworn into their new positions by Judge Jason Cuomo on Tuesday.

Captain Doug Mills has been promoted to Chief Deputy.

Kyler Ferguson has been promoted to Captain.

Alex Shuman, Johnathan Tober, and Kaylin Ferguson are now Corporals.

Gary Conley, Shane Logston and Devin Baker were promoted to Sergeant.

And Kristen Richmond-Siranovic was promoted to Lieutenant.

In addition to the promotions two new deputies, Grant Retton and Jason McCune were sworn in.

“It’s been a long time coming. We were a few members short, so I’d like to thank the commission for allowing us to hire and bring us back up to close to where we need to be. It’s a great day here in Brooke County. We’ve got some young new deputies out there that are conscientious and hard workers, and I’m grateful to have them on board.” Sheriff Richard Beatty – Brooke County Sheriff’s Department

Sheriff Beatty says he is excited for the future of the Brooke County Sheriffs Department.