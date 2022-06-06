BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the victims of last week’s fatal fire in Wellsburg.

“Call 911, they’re all dead.” Neighbor shares events during fatal fire

One adult female, Marjorie Keller, and her husband, Dennis Keller, of 33 Monarch Drive survived and were transported to the hospital.

The condition of the survivors is unknown as they are being treated in a Pittsburgh hospital for their burns.

The names of the deceased are Alan Smith of Monarch Drive and Mickey Hunter of Wellsburg.