BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints of fraudulent schemes occurring within the county.

County residents have received phone calls from individuals calling from this number: 304-527-1430.

These individuals are claiming to be Brooke County deputies. They are stating that people have not shown up for court and that there are outstanding warrants for their arrests. They are also asking for money to be placed on various pay cards to prevent any type of legal action and or arrest.

The individuals are also giving the names of Deputy Latimer, Deputy Douglas and attorneys Matt Harvey and John Bailey.

Please do not give out any information to these individuals since the sheriff’s office does not conduct business this way, say officials.

If you receive a phone call from these individuals, please hang up immediately and contact the sheriff’s office at (304) 527-1430 so they can document all reports accordingly.