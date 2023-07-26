BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Brooke County EMS has put their final new ambulance into rotation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They showed off the new rig at the Brooke County Commission meeting.

This is the final of three brand new ambulances for the county paid for through funding from the Cares Act.

In total, they now have six rigs.

One of the newest additions to all three ambulances are powered cot load system that can hold up to a 700 pound patient in it’s extended position.

Deputy Director Jeff Luck says this new fleet with be a great way to continue to serve the residents in the county.

“Having the three ambulances is going to help decrease the, hopefully decrease the maintenance cost on our ambulances so that will leave more revenue available to purchase hopefully more equipment and also allows us to maintain a better stronger fleet.” Deputy Director Jeff Luck – Brooke County EMA

The ambulance went into rotation as soon as the meeting was over Tuesday.

The Centralized Ambulance Station is also set to be complete by next summer.