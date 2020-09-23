Brooke County signs on to share Ohio County’s radio system

BROOKE COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)

Ohio County’s inter-operable radio system links police, the sheriff’s department, firefighters, the OVRTA bus system, 9-1-1, the EMA and all the Wheeling city operations.

Last year, Marshall County signed on also.

Officials say it is extremely helpful in case of multiple emergencies at once, like those that happened last year during the Super Six games.

“There was a truck that turned over on the interstate,” said Tim McCormick, Ohio County Commission President. “And then they got a call about five minutes later about a shooter in a house somewhere. So the communications between Ohio County and Marshall County were instantaneous because Marshall County was already on the system. Brooke County assisted but they were not there as quickly because of not being on the system. Now they would have been there in a heartbeat.”

Tim McCormick, Ohio County Commission President

Brooke County will pay Ohio County a monthly maintenance fee.

They say the more groups that participate, the less expensive the system is.