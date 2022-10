A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled in Brooke County by the West Virginia State Police.

The checkpoint will be on WV Route 2 near the Division of Highways in Wellsburg on October 26 from 6:00 PM until 12:00 am.

The State police said if anyone is inconvenienced, they can take an alternate route. The alternate routes are, if traveling north, 30th street to Pleasant Avenue, and if traveling South, 27th Street to Pleasant Avenue.