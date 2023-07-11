BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office is set receive some new high tech equipment that will be an assent to the department.

At Tuesday’s weekly meeting commissioners approved a resolution allowing the sheriff’s department to apply for an $80,000 reimbursement grant for Night Vision Goggles for their SRT Unit.

Chief Deputy Scott Adams says this equipment will be used in a number of ways especially for nighttime calls.

He says they are invaluable to the department to use for any type of situation.

“They are such a necessary thing especially with the climate that we’re in now, the types of calls we have received recently. You know that type of equipment is very beneficial to our officers and the community in general. I mean all of it goes back to keeping our community safe.” Chief Deputy Scott Adams – Brooke County Sheriff’s Department

“To be able to add this equipment to their repertoire of other equipment that they already have available to them, you know it gives them additional capabilities, keeps them safe, keeps the public safe. It’s just great to be able to do this.” A. J. Thomas – President Brooke County Commission

Commissioners also approved to put the NV Grant out for bids.

They hope to approve a bid in two weeks and have the equipment in the coming months.