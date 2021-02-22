Brooke County Superintendent re-elected for four more years

BROOKE COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — Tonight at the Brooke County Board of Education meeting board President Dr. Theodore Pauls announced the approval of a new contract for current superintendent Dr. Crook.

Dr. Crook’s new contract will span four years, with a salary of $128,000 each year. Dr. Pauls says it’s an honor to be able to sign a contract like this one for Dr. Crook, labeling him as a fantastic fit for Brooke County schools.

Crook has been the superintendent in Brooke County for nearly two and a half years, and says it’s one of the biggest blessings in his life.

He says over the next four years he will continue to build Brooke County schools.

We want to offer some higher credit courses at the middle school, offer some credit bearing courses, increase our AP scores, our advanced placement numbers for the high school kids who are taking tests. We just want to offer a very rigorous academic experience for all our kids. So, that’s something we’ll work together as a team. DR. JEFFREY CROOK, SUPERINTENDENT

Dr. Crook says it’s been a very hard year for everyone in education, and he’s very gracious for the opportunity.