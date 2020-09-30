Brooke County task force recommends four days a week in school education

Brooke County, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Brooke County re-entry task force met this week and has recommended Brooke County Schools move to a four day a week schedule.
This would leave Wednesday as a remote learning day.
This will need to be presented to the Board of Education before changes are made.
The transition to the four day a week schedule is expected to be November 2, 2020.
Brooke County Schools will remain on the hybrid schedule until this revised date.
Also, the decision to return to four days a week is tentative based on the WVDE COVID-19 color coding for our county. The final decision will be made based on our current color designation.
